Leni on Gadon’s face mask: Mali iyon

BY RAYMUND ANTONIO

Vice President Leni Robredo thinks lawyer Larry Gadon won’t serve as a good role model for Filipinos when it comes to wearing face masks.

Robredo rejected the unique way how Gadon wears his face mask taped behind his face shield when asked about it during her Sunday radio show.

“May nakita tayong model, mali po iyon,” she told her co-host Ely Saludar with a chuckle.

“Huwag natin susundin iyong nakita nating modelo,” Robredo said.

The Vice President was among those whose attention was caught by Gadon’s viral

photo where he was seen in a supermarket with a face mask taped on his face shield.

Gadon, who came to prominence for his “bobo” remark, became a trending topic on social media.

Gadon said he doesn’t believe in wearing a face mask outdoors because it is not effective to protect a person from the coronavirus disease.

“What is more important is your healthy body, your strong immune system. Not the mask,” he told CNN’s Rex Remitio.

“If mask is really effective, how come there are more than 100,000 people afflicted with COVID? And more than 2,000 dead victims?” he asked.

Robredo reminded the public not to be complacent following the surge in the country’s COVID-19 cases.

“Hindi pa po tayo over the hump,” Robredo said, reiterating the strict observance of health protocols such as physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent washing of hands. (Raymund F. Antonio)

