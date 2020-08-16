Things to remember when waiting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

The world has changed so much due to COVID-19. People have become over cautious and meticulous. We cannot just jump and go out. So many things have to wait. Waiting is not easy for most of us, but in this time of pandemic, a snail’s pace might actually be a lifesaver. Remember these things while you are waiting.

“Not all change is growth just as not all movement is forward.” It is sometimes wise to take a break, study the situation, and prepare heavily. Costly mistakes are avoided this way, and enough details are covered to achieve an individual, group, or company’s targets. As Benjamin Franklin said, “If you fail to prepare, you are preparing to fail”.

There’s a time for everything, and life grows on God’s time. Timing is observed in planting/harvesting crops and raising livestock. It takes thousands of hours to develop a skill. It takes time to erect great structures and to develop medicines and vaccines. We cannot rush things and expect guaranteed results. Shortcuts often lead to complex problems, if not a total disaster.

Delays may actually be blessings in disguise. Who knows if missing a bus or an appointment is actually a life-saving incident? When we look back and reflect on plans that did not materialize, on endeavors that did not succeed despite the time, sacrifice and effort, we begin to think that perhaps we were redirected to where we should be. We were probably spared from heartaches and troubles.

Keep on keeping on. Waiting does not mean inaction or leaving everything to fate. It means doing the things you can and the things you should do while you are waiting.

Let us, then, be up and doing, with a heart for any fate; still achieving, still pursuing, learn to labor and to wait.

comments