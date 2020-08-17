5.1 quake jolts Sultan Kudarat

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN CITY – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Sultan Kudarat province in Central Mindanao region Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor was recorded at 3:22 p.m.

The epicenter was plotted 66 kilometers (kms) southwest of Kalamansig town, Sultan Kudarat province.

The tremor had a depth of 586 kms and was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

No aftershock was raised by the state agency.

The regional office of the Central Mindanao Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and Sultan Kudarat provincial disaster risk reduction and management council (PDRRMC) reported no damage or injury. (Mike U. Crismundo)

