DoLe: Over 164,000 workers in private sector displaced

More than 164,000 workers in the private sector, majority of them in the National Capital, Region (NCR), have been displaced this year, according to the Department of Labor (DoLE)

Based on the latest Job Displacement Monitoring Report of the DoLE released Monday, 164,485 workers were displaced nationwide from 8,325 establishments from January to present.

Of the 8,325 establishments, 7,460 reduced workforce while 865 reported permanent closure.

The 865 firms that reported permanent closure displaced a total of 15,266 workers while the 7,460 companies that retrenched workers affected 149,219 employees.

The data also revealed that a total of 109,455 establishments implemented flexible work arrangement (FWA) and temporary closure (TC) from July 8 to August 16 affecting 3,080,493 workers.

The more than 28,000 establishments that implemented FWAs affected 1,206,114 workers while establishments that implemented TC totaling to 83,339 affected 2,004,769 workers.

The National Capital Region registered the most number of displaced workers in the country with 80,199; followed by CALABARZON with 32,896; and Central Luzon with 17,813.

The number of displaced workers in other areas are: Central Visayas with 9,528; Cordillera Administrative Region with 5,411; Davao Region with 3,914; Northern Mindanao with 3,105; Western Visayas with 2,922; Ilocos Region with 2,606; Cagayan Valley with 1,256; Bicol Region with 1,151; Eastern Visayas with 1,128; Soccsksargen with 952; Caraga with 780; MIMAROPA with 699; and Zamboanga Peninsula with 125.

Most of the displaced workers were from administrative and support service with 38,311; followed by the other service activities with 21,007; and the manufacturing sector with 20,727.

The Job Displacement Report covers data as of July 17, 2020. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

