PSC chairman at virtual PSA Forum

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch” Ramirez holds another round of discussion with the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) through its online Forum this Tuesday.

Ramirez is expected to talk about updates on the sports agency since he came back from a two-week leave, including the possible restoration of the national team members’ allowances through the Bayanihan Act 2.

The 10 a.m. public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The session is powered by Smart and Upstream Media as webcast partner.

The weekly Forum is regularly shown live via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared on Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

