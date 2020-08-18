6.5-magnitude quake rattles Masbate; damages reported

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN, MARTIN SADONGDONG

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Masbate province Tuesday morning, damaging several houses and other infrastructures, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the quake was traced five kilometers southwest of the municipality of Cataingan, Masbate, at around 8:03 a.m. It was felt in parts of the Visayas.

Phivolcs said the tremor had a depth of 1 kilometer and was tectonic in origin which is caused by ground shaking primarily due to the sudden movement in the earth’s plates.

The quake was felt in nearby islands of Samar and Panay, including the town of Mapanas in Northern Samar, city of Legazpi in Albay, and municipality of Lezo in Aklan with Intensity IV or “moderately strong shaking.”

Meanwhile, Intensity III was felt in Iloilo City, and Intensity I was recorded in Roxas City, Capiz.

The state volcanology agency also recorded instrumental intensities in the following areas:

Intensity V – Masbate City, Masbate

Intensity IV – Palo, Leyte; City of Iloilo; City of Roxas, Capiz; Naval, Biliran;

Intensity III – City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz; Ormoc City

Intensity II – Gumaca, Quezon; City of Sipalay, Negros Occidental; Valderrama, Antique; Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Talibon, Bohol; San Francisco, Cebu

Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

OCD spokesperson Mark Timbal said several houses made of light materials in the nearby town of Palanas sustained some damages.

Timbal added that there was no threat of a tsunami following the strong shaking, citing information obtained by the OCD National Operations Center from the Phivolcs.

He said the OCD Region 5 was already assessing the extent of damage in the quake-hit province and in other areas where it was felt.

“(There is an) on-going coordination with our other teams in different areas where the quake was felt,” he said.

comments