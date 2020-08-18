Casimero battles former Olympian next month

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

Johnriel Casimero will be facing former Olympian Duke Micah on September 26 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The fight will be under the Premier Boxing Champions Promotions and be televised by Showtime pay-per-view.

Casimero, the reigning WBO bantamweight champion, has been training in the United States since February for a supposed title fight against Naoya Inoue, the IBF and WBA champion.

The fight was set April 26, but it was reset then eventually cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank has instead set a fight between his boxer Inoue and Jason Moloney which likely to happen this year.

The decision of Arum forced MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons to have Casimero fight Micah, an unbeaten boxer from Ghana who fought in the 2012 London Olympics.

The 5-foot-7 Micah is undefeated in 24 bouts, with 19 knockouts.

Casimero, on the other hand, has a ring record of 29 wins, including 20 KOs, with four defeats. He won his last five bouts by way of knockouts – the last was against South African Zolani Tete, a former two-division world champion.

