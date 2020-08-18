Cop tagged in slay of La Union town vice mayor surrenders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO – A police officer tagged in the ambush-slaying of then Balaoan, La Union Vice Mayor Alfred Conception on November 14, 2018 surrendered to police authorities Monday afternoon.

Police Regional Office 1 director Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. said Police Master Sergeant Dario Naval Cahigas, assigned to the Regional Police Holding Assistance Service of Police Regional Office 1, voluntarily surrendered at his office.

Cagihas has an arrest warrant issued by Judge Marita Bernales Balloguing of Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Balaoan, La Union for two counts of murder and attempted murder.

“He will undergo judicial proceedings and shall serve the penalty prescribed by the law if proven guilty. We will not tolerate any form of misconduct in the rank and file. We will make sure that the rules will be implemented squarely,” Azurin said.

Records show that Concepcion and his escort were killed while his daughter, municipal Mayor Aleli Concepcion, and seven others were wounded when armed men peppered their convoy with bullets in Balaoan.

Mayor Aleli said in her Facebook post, “I hope and pray that Cahigas divulges what he knows about our ambush and reveals the identity of his co-conspirators for his own peace of mind.” (Liezle Basa Inigo)

comments