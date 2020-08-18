EJ Obiena settles for silver in virtual competition

By Kristel Satumbaga

Olympian EJ Obiena made another podium finish after settling for silver in the “Who’s the Finest Pole Vaulter?” virtual competition on Monday.

Performing in a training center in Formia, Italy, Obiena cleared the height at 5.60 meters on his second attempt in the event participated by four Tokyo Games-bound pole vaulters.

The 24-year-old attempted 5.70m but had trouble with the strong winds and failed.

“I was a bit exhausted but it wasn’t an excuse,” Obiena said.

Reigning Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, who happens to be Obiena’s training partner, ruled the event with a season-best 5.70m.

He attempted to clear 5.80m, but also had a hard time managing the wind conditions.

Performing at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, Matt Ludwig of the United States settled for third with 5.35m while former world champion Pawel Wojciechowski, who was performing in Miedzyzdroje, Poland, came in fourth with 5.20m.

The event, brought by Fine Guard Sport and streamed live, was Obiena’s third competition this year after coming off a bronze-medal finish at the star-studded IAAF World Diamond League Series in Monaco last Friday.

He debuted in the season early this month with a silver-medal feat in a tournament in Trieste, Italy.

