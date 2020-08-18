Gary V reprises ‘Faith, Hope, Love’ online concert

OVER the course of his now legendary career, Mr. Pure Energy has transcended the roles of singer-songwriter-musical arranger-actor-director-total performer.

When he speaks, audiences listen and hope is renewed. It is no wonder that during this lockdown, thousands have turned to him not just for his music, but more importantly, for his message that uplifts and provides light amidst darkness and hopelessness.

What does it really mean for us to seek faith, hope, and love in the time of corona? Gary has used much of his time in lockdown to reflect on these questions as he goes through each day in his own home.

“God has given the whole world a major time-out, He shows how we ought to focus on what matters most, our own personal relationships with our Creator, the true treasures we have in our families and our friends, front liners who risk their lives daily to care for sick strangers, how to accept the unimaginable blows of losing jobs and incomes along with millions of Filipinos. God challenged me to re-assess what I should be working for, how best to use the gifts He’s given me – my mental, physical, and creative energies,” he said.

Beyond his usual activities – physical workouts, quality time spent with family, learning new crafts and skills, or simply being present and mindful in the moment, Gary made a profound discovery in his social isolation: “He wants us to be still. There’s a reason why He doesn’t just want us to be still and not do anything. He wants us to be still and know that he is God.”

This stillness the past five months has unleashed a wellspring of creative energy, resulting in an unprecedented streak of amazing online content from Gary – music videos, online performances and interviews, info campaigns, and fundraisers.

His music videos – “Take Me Out Of The Dark,” “Break Me” and “Could You Be Messiah” plus videos he produced for ASAP Natin ‘To such as “Shout For Joy,” “Gaya Ng Dati,” and “Sa Yahweh Ang Sayaw” have amassed close to ten million views and hundreds of thousands of positive reactions globally across YouTube and Facebook.

Among the many things he found himself involved in, Gary discovered joy in his advocacy projects. He participated in numerous online fundraisers such as Bayanihan Musikahan, Gary V Hopeful, Buhat Paglaum, and the latest One, Faith, Hope, Love, in collaboration with ABS-CBN Foundation last June 20.

To date, Gary has raised a total of over P13-M for various fundraising endeavors.

“I was just a conduit,” Gary narrates, “The viewers, the fans, the donors made it happen. Plus the ABS-CBN team pulled out all stops to market and promote the effort. Everyone came together to give as many people as possible the chance to contribute to the vision.”

Gary will reprise his online fundraising concert titled “Faith, Hope, Love (FHL)” via live stream on Aug. 22, Saturday, 9 pm, on the Gary Valenciano Official Facebook page and on ABS-CBN Entertainment online.

It will have a delayed telecast Sunday. Aug 23, on the Kapamilya Channel via “Sunday’s Best,” 10:45 pm.

Gary noted, “For this second round, we will continue to raise funds for the Sagip Kapamilya cause, for the scholarship fund especially. So many families, deprived of income, have been unable to enroll their children for the incoming school year. This is a tragedy. The pandemic needs are huge, the needs never ending – the protection of our front liners, the urban poor, and millions of children who need to be protected as well. No government has ever faced a crisis of this nature. The goal is for everyone to come together – to have fun and at the same time, increase awareness for the intense call to show love and support for our Kapamilyas by raising funds to meet very real and urgent needs.”

