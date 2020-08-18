NU loses ‘Coach Gold’

Goldwin Monteverde will not be coaching the National University Bulldogs in the UAAP after all. Even with the NU Bullpups, too.

The multi-titled high school coach was installed as the Bulldogs coach several weeks after guiding the NU Bullpups to back-to-back UAAP championships highlighted by a 16-0 sweep last season.

Monteverde reportedly tendered his resignation to the management last month but was only accepted only over the weekend following the exit of three star players from the junior ranks.

A source also confirmed to Tempo that Monteverde will not be around when the Bullpups go for a three-peat next season.

The team will be totally different, he said.

Apart from Monteverde, NU will be without the 6-foot-7 Carl Tamayo and heady guard Gerry Abadiano and Kevin Quiambao.

Tamayo and Abadiano are now committed to play for the University of the Philippine Fighting Maroons while the 6-foot-6 Quiambao will bring his act to the Taft-based La Salle Green Archers.

