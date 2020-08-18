QC remains City of Stars

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Despite COVID-19 (pandemic, lockdown, quarantine), Quezon City remains the City of Stars, as envisioned by the Master Showman, German “Kuya Germs” Moreno.

For one, GMA dominates the airlanes.

ABS-CBN has been shutdown, but the Kapamilya Channel remains open via

cable, app, iWant, YouTube, Facebook. There is Star Cinema and Star Music. Cinema One is still around.

Thank God you don’t need a congressional franchise for that.

Cinema houses and other entertainment centers are still closed, but in time they will be opened. Did you know that almost one half of the theaters in Metro Manila are located in Quezon City?

Philippine Educational Theater Association is in QC. PETA just won the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Its founder, Cecile Guidotte Alvarez, is also a Magsaysay Awardee.

UP Diliman has the Wilfrido Maria. Guerrero Theater (plays), Nicanor Abelardo Hall (concerts), University Theater (big events).

Ateneo has Fr. Irwin Theater.

Araneta City has New Frontier Theater and Araneta Coliseum, venues for important events.

TV4 and Channel 13 are also in Quezon City, not too far from each other.

Many actors and other entertainment personalities live in QC. They reside in such districts and villages as White Plains, La Vista, Xavierville, Blue Ridge, Green Meadows, Tivoli, Ayala, New Manila.

Mowelfund is in QC. Ditto Walk of Fame in Eastwood, founded by Kuya Germs and continued by his son Federico.

Regal’s Valencia Studio is only waiting for things to normalize. Mother Lily Monteverde intents to continue moviemaking, the tremendous odds notwithstanding.

