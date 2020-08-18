Task force eyes reorganization of PhilHealth

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The task force investigating the corruption allegations at the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is looking into the possibility of reorganizing the state-run insurer, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Tuesday.

Guevarra, convenor of Task Force PhilHealth, revealed that recommendations have been made which could lead to the reorganization of the government corporation.

“These valuable inputs will be used by the task force as leads or building blocks for the filing of legal action or as basis for making recommendations to the President, including a possible reorganization of PhilHealth,” said the secretary.

Guevarra said Task Force PhilHealth has received the reports of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations.

“The Senate was also gracious enough to share its initial findings with the task force,” he added.

Guevarra formed the task force last Aug. 7 pursuant to the directive of President Duterte who wanted the state-run insurer investigated over corruption allegations.

The task force is composed of the Department of Justice (DoJ), the PACC, Office of the Ombudsman (OMB), the Commission on Audit (COA), the Civil Service Commission (CSC), the Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSAP), the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

Duterte gave the task force 30 days starting from its creation to submit to him “its findings and recommendations, which shall include, proposed legal actions against officials and employees found responsible for acts of corruption and anomalies in PhilHealth.” (Jeffrey Damicog)

