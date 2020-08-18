When PH’s ‘Beauty’ meets PBA’s ‘The Beast’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Obviously, it was not a love story cut out of many endearing Hollywood scenes.

Still, it was cute and touching with the “Beauty” teaming up with “The Beast” for a good cause.

Volleyball player-turned-beauty queen Michele Gumabao and Calvin “The Beast” Abueva recently worked together to aid medical frontliners battling the coronavirus pandemic by providing meals to various hospitals.

In her Instagram and Facebook posts, Gumabao thanked Abueva and his wife, Sam, for helping them prepare meals through their ‘Dampa ni The Beast’ restaurant.

“Thank you @dampanithebeastseafoods for always supporting @your200pesos,” Gumabao wrote, showing a photo of her and boyfriend Aldo Panlilio, as well as Abueva and his wife, Sam.

Gumabao said Abueva’s restaurant prepared 300 bowls of spaghetti and 150 rice meals to send to three hospitals around Metro Manila.

Gumabao launched the ‘Your 200 pesos’ program where people can send cash donations to feed families in need.

This time, the program is also sending meals to various hospitals as a way to thank medical frontliners during the global health crisis.

