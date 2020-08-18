Young pageant king from Masbate tops nat’l science contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA*

A young pageant king from Masbate province topped the National Science Quest competition held at Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City recently.

Ian James Alinsoot Monisit, 17, edged out hundreds of contestants from all over the country in the annual science event. He represented his school Cataingan National High School, Masbate Province Division, Region V.

“I am so happy for this recognition. I want to dedicate my award to my parents,” said Ian James, a Grade 11 student with Humanities and Social Sciences Strand 1, during an online chat over the weekend. He is the only son of Ian Monisit and Marjury Monisit.

A native of Bugtong Pio V. Corpus in Masbate, Ian James was coached by Tomas L. Dungog III in the prestigious science contest.

Ian James is also a young fashion model who is the reigning Lakan ng Kalikasan 2020 Senior high public school category. He is a member of the JosephC Casting Agency (JCCA) run by national pageant director Josephus Ople Canabuan.

At the modelling contest, Ian James also won special awards namely best in production, best in casual attire, best in uniform, best in Kalikasan attire and best in Q&A.

Ian James is also a school athlete who has been playing basketball since elementary.

“I would like to congratulate Ian James Monisit for winning the National Science Quest competition in Baguio City. I’m so happy that Ian James does not neglect his studies despite his busy schedule. I hope other students would emulate Ian James when it comes to discipline in school and extra-curricular activities,” said Canabuan.

comments