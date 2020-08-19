5 Catholic lay people get papal awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LESLIE ANN G. AQUINO

Pope Francis has conferred papal awards to five Catholic lay people in the Diocese of Balanga in Bataan.

Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos said the Pro Ecclesia et Pro Pontifice was conferred to Digna Calina, Maria Basilia Garcia, Sonia Rufin and Leticia Vizcayno while the papal Knight of Saint Sylvester was conferred to Victor Quezon.

In a pastoral announcement dated August 18, the prelate said the diocese is “blessed” with the conferment of the papal awards.

“It is a gift of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. We glorify and praise our almighty God for these Heavenly favours. We are very grateful to our supreme pontiff,” said Santos.

“This is indeed a huge inspiration for us to share God’s immense goodness; encouragement that amidst this dangerous and devastating time of COVID-19, God is with us and working marvelous things for us,” he added.

In an interview, Bishop Santos explained that the award is being given to the laity for their outstanding service to the Church.

“We request the awarding as inspiration for them to continue their lives of services and sacrifices to the Diocese as the Church is very grateful their exemplary Christian living,” he said.

“Also as we recognize how they firmly and with fidelity live our Catholic faith, this also serves as encouragement for others to persevere in their Christian living in spite of trials of life and temptations to go against the teachings of the Church,” added Santos.

The prelate said the five individuals deserve the award as they have shown dedication and devotion to their Catholic faith and obligations; being true to their vocations as faithful wives and husband and as responsible parents and law abiding lay people.

According to Santos, the conferment of the papal awards will be scheduled “aftermath of this Covid19.” (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

comments