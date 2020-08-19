Motorcycle barriers no longer required for riders living in same house

Motorcycle barriers are no longer required for riders and back-riders who are living in the same residence, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield announced on Tuesday night.

But Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of the JTF COVID Shield, said that the barriers will continuously be required for motorcycle riding that involves riders and back-riders who are not living in the same house.

The easing of restrictions on motorcycle pillion riding came after the National Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana approved the recommendation of the JTF COVID Shield to further ease the restrictions on married and living-in couples, family members and even people who are not related but live in the same residence.

“All they have to do is to present proof that they indeed live in the same house to avoid being apprehended and cited for violation of the motorcycle back-riding,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said the Philippine National Police, through Director for Operations Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Luis Licup, has already released a guideline to all police commanders on the implementation of new rules on motorcycle pillion riding.

Quoting the guideline issued by the PNP, Eleazar said some restrictions for pillion includes that the back-rider must also be included in the list of Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) and that the motorcycles that would be used must not be for hire.

“The driver of the motorcycle may or may not be an APOR. Also, both riders should also wear face masks and full-face helmets that must be worn all the time while back-riding,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said the new rules on motorcycle back-riding apply for all areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) that include Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan.

President Duterte also placed Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, and the municipalities of Minglanilla and Consolacion under GCQ until August 31.

For areas under the modified GCQ, Eleazar, said Local Government Units are given the authority to either adapt the same rules or craft and implement their own rules on motorcycle pillion riding. (Aaron Recuenco)

