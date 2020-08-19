Peso, stocks up

MANILA – The main stocks gauge recovered on Tuesday while the peso further strengthened against the greenback after the easing of the community quarantine level in the National Capital Region (NCR) and four nearby provinces.

After a two-day slide, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose by 1.44 percent, or 87.67 points, to 6,156.45 points.

All other counters tracked the main gauge, with All Shares up by 1.15 percent, or 41.44 points, to 3,635.78 points.

Holding Firms led the sectors with a jump of 2.27 percent, and was followed by Services, 1.26 percent; Mining and Oil, 1.15 percent; Financials, 0.97 percent; Property, 0.72 percent; and Industrial, 0.56 percent.

Volume totaled 9.76 billion shares amounting to P5.96 billion.

Gainers led losers at 117 to 71, while 43 shares were unchanged. (PNA)

