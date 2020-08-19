PH COVID-19 cases climb to 173,774

By ANALOU DE VERA*

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday reported 4,650 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country, raising the tally to 173,774. The number of active cases is at 57,498.

Most of the new cases were from Metro Manila at 3,092. It was followed by Cavite with 249, Laguna with 194, Rizal with 189, and Bulacan with 136.

The total number of patients who have already recovered jumped to 113,481 as the DoH said that 716 more people survived the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 2,795 with 111 new fatalities. Of the new deaths, the DoH noted that 76 happened in August, 13 in July, eight in June, nine in May, and five in April.

“There were 89 duplicates that were removed from the total case count. Of these, 69 were recovered and two deaths have been removed,” the DOH said.

The COVID-19 cases worldwide has already reached 21.2 million, including 761,000 deaths, based on the data of the World Health Organization.

