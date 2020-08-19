Python found at Batasan

BY BEN R. ROSARIO



A COVID-19 clean- up drive at the House of Representatives resulted in the discovery of a reticulated python at the Batasan Pambansa grounds in Quezon City early Wednesday morning.

Requesting anonymity, a House security personnel disclosed that the python was discovered “sleeping” a few meters from the perimeter fence while ground maintenance workers were starting to clean Batasan.

The python, measuring around four to five feet, was carefully captured and brought to the nearby security post.

“Naghihintay po kami ng instruction kung ano ang gagawin sa sawa,” a source from the security office said.

Officials have already been informed of the discovery.

Regular sessions have been suspended in the Lower House in the past two days to give way to massive disinfection and clean up following a spike in the number of COVID cases among employees and officials.

Work is under suspension on Wednesday in commemoration of the Manuel Luis Quezon Day in Quezon City.

The maintenance personnel were cleaning up the grounds when they found the python.

As of Tuesday, the Lower House confirmed that 47 employees and officials have become infected with the dreaded COVID 19. Four have died, including Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Francisco Datol Jr.

Aside from Datol, other lawmakers who tested positive for the disease were Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel (PDP-Laban, Surigao del Sur) and Mujiv Hataman (NP, Basilan), and Reps. Samier Tan (PDP-Laban, Sulu) and Henry Villarica (NUP, Bulacan).

Noting that a COVID-19 positive employee may have been infected fellow congressional workers, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales warned that disciplinary action against personnel found guilty of violating health and safety protocols will be imposed. (Ben R. Rosario)

