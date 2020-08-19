Remembering the day World War II ended

JAPAN last Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on August 15, 1945, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over the country’s wartime actions, which included the occupation of the Philippines for three years in 1942-1945.

The emperor expressed hope that the tragedy would never be repeated. He vowed to follow in the footsteps of his father, former Emperor Akihito who devoted his entire 30-year reign to making amends for the war which Japan’s military leaders waged in the name of Emperor Hirohito, grandfather of the present emperor.

Japan surrendered only after the US, led by President Harry Truman, dropped the world’ first atom bomb on an enemy nation, on the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing some 80,000 people.

A second atom bomb was dropped three days later, on August 9, on Nagasaki, killing another 80,000. Emperor Hirohito then gave his permission to Japan’s War Council to accept the Allies’ demand for Japan’s unconditional surrender.

Today the US and its allies, as well as nations like the Philippines who suffered occupation by Japanese military forces, have largely forgotten the event of August 15, 1945, and do not observe its anniversary. But Japan continues to do so, with its emperors annually expressing Japan’s remorse and its hope that the tragedy will never be repeated.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe marked the day with thanks for the sacrifices of Japan’s war dead, but gave no word of remorse or apology. The political leaders of Japan have been more concerned with strengthening Japan in the post-war world. Japan, however, is held back by its constitution, imposed by its American occupiers after the war.

That constitution renounces war and allows only defensive armed forces, thus banning a greater role for Japan in regional military alliances. Prime Minister Abe has been seeking a greater missile defense capability in the face of what he fears is a military threat from China and North Korea.

No other country held any ceremonial observance of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Not the US, which led the Allied forces that accepted Japan’s surrender. Not the Philippines, which – despite the three-year Japanese occupation which Filipino guerrillas fought with great loss of lives – today considers Japan a close friend and ally.

Japan continues to mark it as a reminder to its people of those dark days and as assurance to those who suffered during the war, including the Philippines, that it is part of a past that will never happen again.

