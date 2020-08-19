RitKen, bawal ang ligawan!

BY JUN NARDO

Binigyan ng warning ni Rita Daniela na walang ligawang dapat mangyari sa kanila ni Ken Chan nu’ng nag-click ang loveteam nila na RitKen sa Kapuso series na “My Special Tatay.”

‘Yun ang naging sikreto ng loveteam nila na kahit walang relasyon ay may hatid na kilig sa TV screen.

Ang chemistry sa TV screen nina Ken at Rita ay isasalin sa big screen sa pelikulang “My First, Your Last” mula sa Heaven’s Best Entertainment.

Ayon sa director ng pelikula na si Louie Ignacio, mature ang role nina Ken at Rita at sasabak na sila sa mga intimate scenes!

*

Tinanggap ni Alden Richards ang invitation ng USAID upang maging ambassador ng #EndTB campaign.

Ayon sa Facebook post ng Kapuso PR Girl, “USAID Philippines, through its TB Platforms Project, collaborated with GMA Network to promote positive health-seeking and tuberculosis prevention behavior as well as inform Filipinos about TB’s symptoms and how to access TB services in the communities. #TBFreePH.”

“I’m honored to be part of this public awareness campaign about tuberculosis especially in these challenging times…

“I’m grateful and glad I will be able to support TB Free PH, encourage health seeking behavior and reduce the stigma of this disease,” saad ng Asia’s Multimedia Star sa video.

