2 faces of Bulacan PNP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ROBERT B. ROQUE, JR.

“Gahd, I hate drugs!” could well enough be Rodrigo Du­terte’s most vaunted quote. It comes in second only to the mantra-of-a-President that has possessed some of his most loyal cops, “I will kill you!” Very sadly so, it is by the twisted juxtaposi­tion of these two presiden­tial statements that killing machines have been manu­factured out of our peace officers.

Last February 15 in Bu­lacan, six civilians passing by the house of an arrested drug pusher were rounded up by the San Jose del Monte City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU). The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed police had forced them into a white van, hogtied, and detained them without re­cord.

Three days later, the civil­ians turned up as corpses; memories of their last mo­ments amongst us stained by police reports that each of them had illegal drugs and guns in their hands and had shot at DEU agents.

Last week, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa ordered the relief and restrictive custody of the 11 cops sus­pected behind what the NBI probe reads as kidnapping and murder. The PNP Chief identified the 11 as P/Ma­jor Leo C. dela Rosa, DEU head, and his men P/Staff Sergeants Benjie Enconado, Jayson Legaspi, Irwin Yuson, Edmund Catubay Jr.; P/Cor­porals Jay Leoncio, Herbert Hernandez, Raymond Bayan, Raul Malgapo; and Patrol­men Erwin Sabido and Rusco Madla.

Appalling as this crime is, the PNP Chief has safely nav­igated his words of strong resolve to bring forth justice around the unspeakable term, “extrajudicial kill­ings” or EJKs. What’s there to confirm or deny, correct, and condemn if there is no mention at all of such hei­nous wrongs in the PNP or even just in “isolated cases” as in Bulacan, in the first place? Which brings me to a third quotable quote from our President: “P…ina, anong extrajudicial killings? Wala iyan!”

Thankfully for Bulacan, there’s a better face of lo­cal law enforcement. Per­haps, a halo hovers over the cap-badge of P/SSgt. Melvin Rogero, as he called out the charitable nature of his fel­low cops in Sta. Maria, Bula­can, to help a security guard fend for his family.

The back story is that on August 6, Sarge Rogero was manning the checkpoint in Barangay Pulong Buhangin when security guard Victor de Guzman pedaled through on a child’s bicycle no more than a foot-and-a-half tall with a manipulated seat that had him hunched for­ward like Quasimodo for his 11-kilometer ride to work in Norzagaray town.

By the aching of his heart, Rogero got his fellow cops to pool in some cash to purchase a brand-new bicycle that fit De Guzman’s size and presented it to the security guard as a gift at the same checkpoint last August 11.

I wish this were the only face the Bulacan police would ever have to wear.

*

SHORT BURSTS. Fare­well, “Dirty Harry”, general, mayor, director, senator, friend.

For comments or reac­tions, email firingline@ymail.com or tweet @Side_View. Read current and past issues of this column at http://www.tempo.com.ph/category/opinion/firing-line/

comments