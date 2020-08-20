4 more PBA teams take swab testing

BY JONAS TERRADO

Four more PBA teams on Thursday took part in a swab testing procedure as a final requirement before being allowed to resume training sessions as early as next week.

Meralco, Columbian, TNT KaTropa and Phoenix Super LPG were the teams that took part in the afternoon procedure at the Makati Medical Center. The tests which started at 1 p.m. were done separately.

The other five teams, namely Alaska, NLEX, Blackwater, NorthPort and Rain or Shine, will be tested Friday afternoon in the same hospital.

A source said players, coaches and staff were given a list of protocols that must be observed during their scheduled testing.

Those who are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, colds, fever, diarrhea and lack of smell and taste are recommended to visit a doctor for assessment as the screening team might not allow them to enter the hospital.

Also required is the wearing of face masks and, preferably face shields while a companion is barred from entering the procedure area.

The testing at Makati Medical came after San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia completed their respective procedures at the facilities of San Miguel Corporation.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial earlier said that teams can start training as early as Aug. 25 if results came back negative.

Teams will observe strict health protocols under General Community Quarantine regulations, with workouts split into sessions composed of five people and a safety officer each.

All teams were supposed to be tested earlier this month but the implementation of a stricter-Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine last Aug. 4 to 18 prompted a delay in the procedures and the start of training.

