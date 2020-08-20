Abueva completes all requirements for a PBA return

By JONAS TERRADO

Suspended Phoenix Super LPG star Calvin Abueva bared in a television program Wednesday that he has met all the conditions set by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial before being considered for reinstatement.

“Tapos na lahat, resulta na lang hinihintay,” Abueva said in the latest episode of Sports Page on TV5. “Hanggang ngayon yun ang hinihintay ko, kung ano sasabihin ni Commissioner sa ginawa ko.”

“Yun na lang ang hinihintay ko, yung pakiramdam na welcome ulit ako sa PBA,” added Abueva, who has been banned since June 2019 for his lewd gesture at Ray Parks Jr’s girlfriend Maika Rivera and clothesline hit on TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said he is set to talk with Abueva, who made a public apology while taking part in outreach activities and a series of therapy sessions since his ban from the league.

Abueva has also reconciled with his wife Sam after their spat spilled into social media, subsequently opening a restaurant named “Dampa ni The Beast” in San Juan City.

He has repeatedly said that the therapy sessions aimed at controlling his temper have been helpful.

“Ang laki ng pagbabago sa mga nangyari sa akin sa past year na dumaan. Naging malinaw sa pag-iisip ko kung ano dapat ang temper, dapat attitude sa mga tao,” he said. “Ang pinag-aaralan ko, yung emotion natural andyan yan kasabay sa laro, pero yung temper kailangan limitahan.

“Ang temper, yun ang magso-solve sa anger, yung panggigigil sa court pero di panggigigil sa kalaban. Ang gigil kung papano mabi-beat bawat isa, paano mapapanalo yung team,” he added.

The do-it-all forward also said on the program that he feels like starting all over again.

“Lahat ng nangyari since nung first year ko, nawala, nakalimutan ko. Ang step forward sa sarili ko, paano masisimulan ulit ang year na pinaglaruan ko sa PBA, kung paano ako nagsimula,” Abueva said.

“Iniisip ko na lang parang may injury na lang ako. Knock on the wood. Pero inip na ko, gusto ko na bumalik sa laro.”

