DoLE issues pay rules for Ninoy Aquino Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LESLIE AQUINO

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Thursday advised the employers to take note of the pay rules for the special non-working holiday on August 21, Ninoy Aquino Day.

*If the employee did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

* For work done during the special day, the employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

* For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work), the enployee shall be paid an additional 30% of their hourly rate on said day.

* For work done during a special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, they shall be paid an additional 50% of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

* For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a special day that also falls on their rest day, the employee shall be paid an additional 30% of their hourly rate on said day.

President Duterte has issued Proclamation No. 845 on November 15, 2019, which declares August 21 as a special non-working holiday.

comments