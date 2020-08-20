Ice cubes

BY RICA CRUZ

Hi Doc Rica,

Meron akong nabasa na gusto ko sanang matry naming ng girlfriend ko. ‘Yung oral sex na using ice cubes. Parang nakaka-curious s’ya pero syempre hindi ko pa s’ya na try. Very active ang sexual relationship naming ng aking partner but we also try and look for other ways to enhance it. Pag naman I talk to my friends about it, parang joke lang sa kanila. I guess ang gusto ko talagang malaman is if meron bang risks or dangers involved in it. Or would you encourage it.

Thank you,

Ice Ice Baby

Hello Ice Ice Baby,

Congratulations for always looking for a new adventure or something to enhance your sexual relationship with your partner. Importante that you maintain that communication with her to see what is pleasing to the both of you. Try to see what makes them feel good, ano ‘yung mga okay lang na i-try n’ya at okay lang din na i-try mo. In exploring, what is important is that you are both comfortable with ano mang bago ninyong ipapasok in your relationship.

Pwedeng gamitin ang ice cubes especially in oral sex. Maraming gumagawa na naglalagay ng ice cube sa loob ng bibig while giving someone a blow job. The melting of the ice cube, the cold temperature at ‘yung combination dun sa lambot ng lips, mouth ay pwedeng maging pleasurable for the one receiving oral sex. Pero kagaya nga ng sinabi ko, kailangan comfortable din ang iyong partner with this.

This example is bringing in contrast of temperatures at pwede nyo din tignan ang paglalaro with flavors, food or lubricants. Para mas malaman ninyo what combination may be pleasurable for both of you. This is the same with using different textured or flavoured condoms. Be careful lang of oil-based products na pwedeng maging cause of breakdown ng mga latex condoms.

I highly encourage your curiosity with new experiences and as I always say, enjoy but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IGand subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!­­

