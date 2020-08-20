LGUs still want to ban buses from Metro Manila

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

While the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is preparing for the possible reopening of provincial bus routes under the general community quarantine (GCQ), many local government units (LGUs) still want their borders closed to buses originating from Metro Manila – the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We already have a meeting with the umbrella organization of locally elected officials and sinabi nila na a large majority of the provinces are still not willing to open up their borders,” LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III said.

Delgra added that governors of Region 3 or Central Luzon have issued a resolution closing the borders for buses going to and from the capital region for health reasons.

“These are the issues and challenges that we need to heed but obviously we need close coordination with the LGUs here as it has always been the concern and this has been the constant policy of the Department of Transportation and also of the IATF to prioritize public health consideration,” Delgra said. (Alexandria San Juan)

