Names to consider for National Artist honors

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) jointly announced that nominations for National Artist are open until Dec. 15.

In this regard, Nora Aunor comes to mind. Nora has passed the strict screening of the CCP and NCCA…yet she was not named National Artist by former President Nonoy Aquino.

Perhaps, President Digong Duterte, who has the final say, can correct the injustice done by his predecessor.

No matter, Highspeed “submits” names for consideration of the CCP and NCCA. It’s a long shot, as they say “suntok sa buwan.” But no harm in trying, one or two might just make it to the lists.

In the field of music: Pianist Cecile Licad, violinist Gilopez Kabayao. Posthumous: Tenor Otoniel Gonzaga.

Dance: Ballet dancer Lisa Macuja.

Theater: Lea Salonga, Irma Adlawan, Nanding Josef, Shamaine Centenera.

Literature: Ricky Lee, Doy del Mundo, Lualhati Bautista, Krip Yuson, Pete Lacaba, Butch Dalisay.

Director: Mike de Leon, Joel Lamangan.

Posthumous: Marilou Diaz Abaya, Mario O’Hara, Celso Ad Castillo, Peque Gallaga, Maryo J. de los Reyes.

Actor: Posthumous: Dolphy, Anita Linda, Eddie Garcia.

Fashion: Ben Farrales.

To date, only the great Fernando Poe Jr. has been named National Artist among actors.

Ramon Valera is the only designer named National Artist.

