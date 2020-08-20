P136-M shabu seized in Pasig sting

By AARON RECUENCO

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized on Wednesday 20 kilos of suspected shabu worth P136 million in an entrapment operation in Pasig City.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat, director of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), said the operation also resulted in the arrest of three people who were believed to have links with the syndicate which owns the almost 800 kilos of shabu seized in Bulacan a few months ago.

He identified the suspects as Joel Narido, 39, of Pasig City while Maria Theresa Concil, 35, and Ronald Solomon, 41, are residents of San Andres Bukid in Manila.

Seized during the operation in Maybunga, Pasig City were 20 plastic bags containing one kilo of shabu each.

The arrested suspects are now under police custody and are set to be charged with illegal drug-related charges.

Caramat said the operation stemmed from confirmed intelligence reports about the illegal drugs trade of the three.

They succeeded in their operation after they were able to transact with them.

The PNP has downloaded enough funds to anti-illegal drugs operatives to finance a buy-bust for at least a kilo of shabu.

The approved amount, however, depends on how big the operation is and on an operation that involves multi-million pesos, the Regional Directors or the Chief PNP would approve the amount to be used as buy-bust money.

This is the reason why anti-illegal drugs units, especially in Metro Manila, were able to seize a large quantity of illegal drugs.

