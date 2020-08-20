Parañaque compound under calibrated lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEAN FERNANDO

The Parañaque City government placed a compound in Barangay San Isidro under 15-day calibrated and reasonable lockdown which will start on the eve of August 20 and will last at 12 midnight of September 3.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the Silverio Compound will be placed under 15-day in order to lessen the movements of the residents after the City Health Office (CHO) recorded a total of 323 confirmed and 95 active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

Members of the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) had already started their clearing and decontamination activity in the said area.

Lawyer Fernando Soriano, the City Administrator, said the CHO will conduct contact tracing and mass testing to the residents in the first three days and those who will be found positive with the virus will immediately be isolated.

He also said the city government will also distribute food packs to all the residents at Silverio Compound while the place is under a 24-hour curfew. (Jean Fernando)

comments