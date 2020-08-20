Roque reminds Willie of promised P5-M aid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque thanked TV host Willie Revillame for the P5-million assistance to jeepney drivers displaced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but reminded him that he promised another batch of financial aid if he still can.

Roque made the statement after Revillame gave away P5 million worth of donations to 3,211 drivers at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Office on Wednesday.

In his Thursday presser, Roque thanked ‘Kuya Wil’ for his generous donation.

“Muli po kaming nagpapasalamat kay Kuya Wil at sa kanyang busilak na puso at malasakit sa ating mga kababayan ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” he said.

Roque, however, reminded Revillame that he promised to give another R5 million.

“Paalala ko rin po kay Kuya Wil: Kuya Wil, sabi mo baka magbibigay ka pa ng,” he said.

“I’m sure tatlong libo na namang mga jeepney drivers ang matutuwa niyan kung talagang itutuloy mo ang pangalawang limang milyon,” he added.

In a Facebook post, the LTFRB said one of the beneficiaries, Pasang Masda led by Roberto “Ka Obet” Martin, received P1,459,500 and 606 sacks of rice to be distributed to its 973 members. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

comments