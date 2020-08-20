ROS owners upbeat of PBA PH Cup re-start

By Waylon Galvez

Rain or Shine owner Raymund Yu said that he is looking forward to the PBA’s resumption of practice sessions for the 12 teams, and hopefully the continuation of the Philippine Cup.

Yu, who co-owns the team with good friend Terry Que, said both of them remain positive on having at least one conference this season – the all-Filipino tournament – despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know as basketball fans, me and Terry, we’re always thinking positive that we’ll have the Philippine Cup later this year,” Yu told Tempo in a phone interview Thursday.

“We don’t want to think about the negative things. We hope to see the resumption of the PBA back, we’re excited to watch our rookies, and in general, the PBA games,” Yu added.

Teams are set to have their respective swab testing for all players and coaches scheduled to return for practice sessions later this month or early September in hopes to resume with the Philippine Cup.

The season opening conference formally started March 8, but after just one game, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial decided to postpone the matches, as well as the practice sessions because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Depending on the current situation in the country’s fight against the spread of coronavirus, the PBA could be allowed to continue with the all-Filipino conference by October.

Yu sees things differently, however, regarding next season as the vaccine for the coronavirus is now being developed. He said this could mean business as usual for the PBA.

“May be we’ll be close as possible back to how it was before,” he said.

Yu, whose team has won two PBA championships, said he hopes to have a complete roster when training resumes.

Former two-time MVP James Yap already informed management of his flight back from Italy on August 31, while Kris Rosales is trying to find ways to return after being stranded in the United States.

“For me, nakahanap sila ng paraan na makaalis, hanap din sila ng paraan para makabalik,” Yu added.

