Catbalogan City mayor contracts COVID-19

BY MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN City – Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy confirmed Thursday night that he tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along with 36 health workers from Samar Provincial Hospital.

“It is disappointing but I am one of those who tested positive in Catbalogan. To be honest, I have suffered the symptoms. You have not seen me for days. I have suffered the worst symptoms. During the first day, I had a mild fever, during the second and third day, it has gone worst. I could no longer manage to stand up, my body was pain, I thought I was only suffering from flu,” he disclosed.

He added that he also suffered from cough and colds, and totally lost his appetite, including his sense of smell on the 4th and 5th day, which prompted him to get a swab test.

“I chose to inform you because I want to be transparent. For me, transparency is the thing that can save us from this disease. It does not discriminate. All of us those who will test positive will be admitted in our COVID facility,” he maintained.

He lamented that despite all his efforts to prevent the virus from spreading in Samar province’s capital, he was the one who got infected because he needed to go out.

“I just want everyone to believe. Avoid drinking outside. I do not want all Catbaloganons to experience what I have gone through. I continue to appeal to you to please stay at home. Please do not go out if it’s not important, always wear a face mask and face shield, observe social distancing, and proper hygiene,” he urged.

Catbalogan City has logged 53 fresh cases, as Eastern Visayas hits its highest recorded daily cases with 97 new cases.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,918 with 685 active cases in the region. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

