Drug suspect killed, P7-M ‘meth’ seized in Cebu

CEBU CITY – More than P7 million worth of suspected shabu was seized while an alleged drug pusher was killed in separate anti-illegal drug operations on Thursday here.

Wilfredo Flores, 40, and his 41-year-old wife Almira yielded a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million when arrested by operatives of the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEAG) at around 4 p.m. in Barangay Carreta.

Also arrested was the couple’s alleged cohort identified as Rabe Borces.

Police Lt. Colonel Jovit Culaway, chief of the region’s PDEG, said the suspects are listed as high-value targets and are part of a big-time drug syndicate.

The suspects, all residents of Liloan town, agreed to meet the poseur-buyer in Cebu City.

An hour earlier in Barangay Luz, a drug suspect was killed after he shot it out with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7).

PDEA 7 regional director Levi Ortiz said anti-narcotic agents caught Rosio Juablar Jr. in the act of selling illegal drugs but he ran to his house to get a gun.

The suspect was found bloodied in his house after an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

At least 50 grams of suspected shabu valued at P340,000 was seized from the suspect.

The PDEA 7 said the suspect was capable of selling 300 to 500 grams of illegal drugs a week. (Calvin D. Cordova)

