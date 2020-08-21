Echanis heavily tortured – autopsy report

By BEN ROSARIO***

Slain National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant Randall “Ka Randy” Echanis was heavily tortured before he died from a puncture wound, an independent autopsy report showed.

House Deputy Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate is also convinced that heinous crime committed against the ailing 72-year-old Echanis was executed by a professional assassin.

Zarate said the independent autopsy report on the remains of Echanis has indicated that a stab wound that cut his aorta suggested that his killer or killers were professionals.

“According to the report, Ka Randy was heavily tortured as shown by multiple lacerations, contusions and hematoma on his head and back. But the killer blow was from a puncture wound that was precisely delivered to his aorta or the main artery that carries blood away from the heart to the rest of the body that immediately killed him,” noted Zarate.

The autopsy report was presented by forensic pathology expert Dr. Raquel Fortun during a virtual presentation on Friday.

Fortun gave the presentation as the nation commemorated the death anniversary of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, who was allegedly killed by a hired gun at the tarmac of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Zarate is calling for “independent probe” into the killing of Echanis and his neighbor, Louie Tagapia.

“As things stand, it is imperative that an independent probe should be conducted both by local and international groups to hold those responsible accountable,” he stated.

He added, “These are tell-tale signs of a crime perpetuated by people who are trained assassins.”

What made it more painful, according to Fortun, there were indications that Echanis was not killed immediately.

“Mr. Echanis sustained one fatal injury. However, he had other injuries which were inflicted while he was still alive and you see the distribution at the back…” she added.

According to her, there may have been two weapons used to stab the 72-year-old Echanis whose remains were laid to rest recently.

“The wound was inflicted to his back just below the seventh rib and it did not even damage the left lung and was placed precisely where it would damage the aorta. This type of job is the work of trained assassins and their business is really to kill,” the opposition lawmaker said.

“There is no doubt that Ka Randy’s advocacies were the reasons why he was assasinated by undemocratic elements of our society. He and Ninoy, were killed for their beliefs,” he added.

