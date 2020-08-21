PNP records 15th COVID-19 fatality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded its 15th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatality following the death of a 52-year-old male cop assigned in Mindanao.

Patient 3139 died on August 20 after battling the complications brought by the coronavirus infection, according to PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

He was assigned to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and was among those who recently contracted the virus.

Banac said 55 more policemen were added to the list of COVID-19 cases in the PNP which has now a total of 3,153.

Of the figure, 2,283 of them have already recovered.

Banac, however, disclosed that they are continuously monitoring 2,546 suspected cases and 751 probable cases – all of them on quarantine pending the result of their tests.

The PNP has set up its own testing center at Camp Crame in Quezon City in order to immediately respond to the medical needs of its personnel who are assigned to frontline duties like manning checkpoints and conducting community patrol to enforce the community quarantine rules.

Testing centers will be set up in Cebu and Davao City soon. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments