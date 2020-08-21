Retired cop gunned down in Cebu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY— A retired policeman was gunned down by unidentified men in Barangay Poblacion, Panglao, Bohol early Thursday morning.

Ramon Bolongaita was driving a bicycle when he was attacked at 6:20 a.m.

Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, chief of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7), said investigators are looking into the possibility that the killing was drug-related.

Ferro said there were reports that the victim was a former bodyguard of Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, a suspected Cebuano drug lord who was killed in Las Pinas City in June 2016.

“It could be a drug-related incident. There might be a transaction and a double-crossing happened. That’s the initial information but we will investigate further,” said Ferro.

Bolongaita was the same person who survived an ambush in Barangay Busay, Cebu City last 2015. At the time, Bolangaita was assigned at the Cebu City Police Office.

While in CCPO, the former policeman was investigated after he was seen inside a compound owned by a drug personality.

Bolongaita reportedly retired from police service in 2016 with a rank of police officer 3.

In a separate interview, Police Lt. Amelito Melloria, chief of the Panglao Police Station, said no one was able to see the attack.

“It was early morning and the people were in their houses because of the strict implementation of the community quarantine here,” said Melloria.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds in the head. (Calvin D. Cordova)

comments