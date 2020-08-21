Shabu lab in Subic dismantled

By FRANCO G. REGALA***

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A kitchen-type laboratory that can produce a kilo of shabu per day was dismantled by combined police and anti-narcotics operatives on Thursday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Regional Office -3 (PDEA3) reported Friday.

PDEA3 regional director Christian Frivaldo said that the operating team was armed with a search warrant when they raided the facility located in Barangay Cawag, Subic town Thursday afternoon.

The team composed was of operatives from the Zambales Provincial Police Office, Zambales Provincial Office, Regional Intelligence Unit 3, PDEA3, and the local police

“The operatives recovered different types of suspected controlled precursors and essential chemicals (substances used in the preparation of shabu) and assorted laboratory equipment,” according to the report.

Frivaldo said that based on the initial assessment made by the PDEA3 laboratory section chief, the facility has the capacity to produce a kilo of shabu everyday.

The search also resulted in the arrest of Joven A. Salvador alias Venjo, 36, caretaker of the establishment and resident of the said barangay, he added.

He said that PDEA3 will examine the seized pieces of evidence.

A case will also be filed against the suspect for violation of Section 6 (manufacturing of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals), he said.

‘NO MORE BIG DRUG LAB’

Meanwhile, PDEA Director-General Wilkins Villanueva said Friday that no big illegal drug laboratory has been monitored in the country lately.

Villanueva recognized the concerted efforts of PDEA, Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Customs in the government’s all-out war against illegal drugs.

Police reports revealed that the number of slain illegal drug personalities stands at 6,000, but critics including human rights advocates disputed the tally and estimated it to be as high as 27,000. (with a report from Chito A. Chavez)

