Ginebra Gin Kings itching to resume practice

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel star Japeth Aguilar said he and his teammates are raring to get back into practice after spending months discovering new things amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mga teammates ko parang batong-bato na,” Aguilar said during a Facebook live session of Aclan Sports Skills Factory. “Before diba, nagrereklamo ka na wala tayo masyadong pahinga, ngayon parang gustong-gusto mo nang bumalik.”

Ginebra could resume practice as early as Tuesday at the Upper Deck Sports Center in Ortigas, provided all players and staff test negative for COVID-19.

The Kings were one of the first teams to take the swab testing procedures mandated by the PBA which they did last Wednesday at the facilities of San Miguel Corporation.

Aguilar had already been tested three times, including one also at SMC and another as a punishment for taking part in a pickup game prohibited under the General Community Quarantine regulations.

The Finals Most Valuable Player of last season’s PBA Governors’ Cup had been busy since quarantine protocols were implemented in mid-March.

He and his wife Cassandra created a drive to provide masks and PPEs for health workers in hospitals.

Apart from doing home workouts, Aguilar has used the lull to try and improve his painting while also attempting other hobbies.

“Simula ng quarantine, nag-aral akong mag-paint tapos nagpa-practice din ako na mag-drums,” said Aguilar.

