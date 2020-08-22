Ground deformations found in quake-hit Masbate town

Ground deformations were found in parts of Cataingan town in Masbate days after a destructive magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday.

According to Phivolcs, its Differential Interferometric Satellite Aperture Radar (DInSAR) analysis of the quake revealed ground deformation in different areas of the municipality.

Through satellite data taken on August 14 and 20, Phivolcs said the ground deformations found are maybe a “combination of vertical and horizontal ground displacements, between 20 to 30 centimeters to the west of the epicenter.”

The state seismology bureau said the result of its DInSAR analysis complements the field verified ground rupture documented by the Phivolcs Quick Response Team.

Field personnel from the Masbate Seismic Station found that the Masbate-Cataingan Placer Road in Barangay Gahit was transacted by the Philippine Fault-Masbate Segment.

In Sitio Alimango in Barangay Concepcion, rice paddies were displaced and moletracks were found which are caused by the movement of the fault with an approximate horizontal displacement between 30 to 40 centimeters.

The tremor jolted the town of Cataingan on Tuesday morning, where Intensity VII, characterized by “destructive” shaking, was felt. The quake was also felt in parts of Luzon and Visayas.

As of Friday, Phivolcs said 324 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 1.6 to 5.1 were recorded. With this, the agency reiterated its call for the inspection of buildings and houses that were damaged by the quake. (Alexandria San Juan)

