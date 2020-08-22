PNP chief gets invitation from group pushing for revolutionary gov’t

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has confirmed that he received an invitation from a group of supporters of President Duterte to attend a meeting that pushes for the establishment of a revolutionary government.

Gamboa said the invitation was sent to him on Aug. 17 through Viber by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC), the same independent organization which urged Duterte to run for the presidency.

“Yes, I have read it in (a) Viber (message),” he said in an ambush interview after the ceremonial destruction of P1.2 million worth of illegal drugs in Trece Martires, Cavite on Friday.

The PNP chief, however, did not attend the August 20 meeting because the physical copy of the invitation “did not reach me personally.” In a separate statement on Friday night, Gamboa said: “I had no chance to study its contents and I am in no position to confirm its veracity or to attest to its credibility.

“A revolutionary government would mean the abolishment of the three branches of government — the executive, the legislative, and the judiciary. MRRD-NECC revolutionary government committee chair Bobby Brillante said the revolutionary government will help fast-track the establishment of federalism before Duterte steps down from office in 2022.

“Let us unite to pursue a peaceful revolution to establish law and order, equal opportunity in public service, protect Filipino entrepreneurs, social justice and economic freedom,” Brillante said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Aside from Gamboa, the group said it also sent invitations to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay. Duterte, himself, had threatened to impose a revolutionary type of government.

In April 2019 and October 2017, he said he would declare a revolutionary government instead of a martial law as he warned of supposed destabilization plots to oust him. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

comments