Influential producer, starmaker

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Regal’s Mother Lily Monteverde – in tandem with the late Douglas Quijano – is the most influential producer and starmaker. At its peak in the ‘80s and ‘90s and the early 2000, Regal had the most number of stars in its stable.

Let’s start with the actors.

Richard Gomez, Aga Muhlach, Gabby Concepcion, Albert and William Martinez, Alfie Anido, Orestes Ojeda, Ricky Belmonte, Al Tantay, Jimi Melendez, Joel Alano, Mark Gil, Anjo and Jomari Yllana, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Eric Fructuso, among others.

Regal’s list of actresses is equally impressive.

“Underage Girls:” Maricel Soriano, Dina Bonnevie, Snooky Serna.

“Underage Girls 2:” Ruffa Gutierrez, Carmina Villarroel, Aiko Melendez.

“Triplets:” Sheryl Cruz, Manilyn Reynes, Tina Paner.

Regal relaunched into stardom Gina Alajar in “Diborsyada,” Rio Locsin in “Disgrasyada,” Cherie Gil in “Problem Child.”

More Regal Babies: Alma Moreno, Lorna Tolentino, Aiza Seguerra, Janice de Belen, Gretchen Barretto, Nadia Montenegro, Sunshine Cruz, Karla Estrada, Abby Viduya (later renamed Priscilla Almeda), Shirley Fuentes, Lotlot and Matet de Leon.

Mother Lily and Douglas revived the Susan Roces-Eddie Gutierrez tandem. Also the Nora Aunor-Tirso Cruz III loveteam. Vilma Santos and Boyet de Leon starred in memorable Regal movies. Gloria Romero, Nida Blanca, Charito Solis, Amalia Fuentes are also Regal stars.

Fernando Poe Jr, Dolphy, Rudy Fernandez, Bong Revilla, Niño Muhlach, Lito Lapid, Roderick Paulate, Tito, Vic & Joey, also made films for Regal.

Mother Lily and Douglas hired great directors. Ishmael Bernal, Lino Brocka, Peque Gallaga, Elwood Perez, Joey Gosiengfiao, Joel Lamangan, Pablo Santiago, Joe Carreon, Gil Portes, Lav Diaz, Mel Chionglo.

Needless to say, Regal’s catalogue is most impressive. Name it, Regal’s got it. Classic, drama, comedy, romcom, actions, horror, offbeat, sexy.

Belated happy birthday (Aug. 19) dear Mother Lily.

