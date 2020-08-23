Storing bananas

BY KIM ATIENZA

Bananas are a-plenty at this time of the year, or it seems, the whole year round.

But, what can we do to keep bananas fresh when we have a surplus of this fruit?

Saw a helpful video on Yahoo TV recently, whose content I’d like to share with you. The instructional video tells us how to store bananas.

Here are some of the video’s tips.

Bananas are best purchased when they’re still a little green. You are given a chance to see them ripen.

Leave bananas together in the bunch. Separating them makes them ripen faster.

*

Bananas should be kept outside of a bag. Put them either in a bowl, or hanging away from direct sunlight to avoid bruising. Nangingitim ang balat.

Wrap the banana stem in plastic wrap to help slow the ripening process.

Unripe bananas can be kept outside at room temperature.

*

Ripe bananas can be stored in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator. They can last for a week.

Peeled bananas can be kept frozen in a freezer for about three months.

Bananas stored with other unripe fruits will speed up those fruits’ ripening process. On the other hand, the unripe fruits can slow down the ripening of the bananas.

Half-consumed bananas can be covered in plastic wrap, with the stem, and kept in the fridge for three days.

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources):

One strawberry has around 200 seeds.

Tomatoes are the most popular fruit in the world. They’re originally from Central America.

