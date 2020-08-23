UST vows to dig deeper into ‘Sorsogon bubble’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Saying it does not tolerate any form of violation against government regulations, University of Santo Tomas said it would appropriate action on th alleged unauthorized training bubble of its men’s basketball team in Sorsogon.

In a statement released Sunday, the university said it created a fact-finding committee to investigate into the matter after video footages showing its players training leaked on social media.

The videos have been taken down, but officials from the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) Group were able to obtain a copy.

“While we adhere to the belief that physical activity can have a profoundly positive impact on the students’ physical and mental health, we believe that the undertaking should be done in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government,” the statement read.

“We always endeavor to support the concerted government effort to ensure that proper social and physical environments are in place.”

The university also assured that it “does not tolerate any form of violation of government regulation”, vowing to dig deeper into the issue.

The JAO Group composed of PSC’s National Training Director Mark Velasco, Department of Health Representative Rodley Carza, Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra met with UAAP Season 83 President Nonong Calanog of La Salle and UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag met on Saturday to discuss the issue, but UST respectfully declined the invitation, saying it has vowed to report its findings to the UAAP regarding the matter instead.

UST coach Aldin Ayo has also remained mum on the issue.

“For our part, we reiterate that the UAAP is committed in complying with provisions of the Inter-Agency Task Force guidelines on physical activities and sport, as well as the JAO issued by the PSC, GAB and the DOH on the resumption of the sport,” Saguisag said.

“But part and parcel of elementary due process is the right to be heard. All agencies agreed to wait for the report of UST.”

comments