Ardina ends up 64th at British Women’s Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dottie Ardina produced her best round, posting an even par 71 to finish in joint 64th in the British Women’s Open won by German Sophia Popov at Royal Troon in Scotland Sunday.

Ardina, who like Popov gained a spot in the first major championship this year with a strong finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio, tallied a four-day aggregate of 298 worth $8,217 (roughly P395,00). She had earlier rounds of 78, 73 and 76.

Popov ended a long chase for a breakthrough in the big league with a 68 to beat Thai Thai Jasmine Suwannapura by 2 shots.

Popov, who took control by three after a wild first two days with a fiery bogey-free, eagle-aided third round 67, warded off her rivals’ threats with clutch birdies, including a pair of back-to-back feats from Nos. 2 and 15, to claim the victory on a 277 aggregate.

She pocketed a whopping $675,000 and became the first German to win a women’s major championship, joining men’s champions Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer.

Like in the second round, Ardina birdied two of the first five holes but like the rest of the week, she struggled midway through even with less wind for the second straight day. She double-bogeyed the par-3 No. 8, then traded birdies on Nos. 13 and 17 with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 15 for a 36-35.

The elite field, including Ardina, heads back to Arkansas for the next LPGA event – the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship – on Aug. 28-30 where they will be joined by tour rookie Bianca Pagdanganan and US-based Clariss Guce.

The Open victory likewise netted the 27-year-old Popov, a seven-year pro who has only won a tournament on the Cactus Tour and never finished an LPGA season inside the top 100, a regular LPGA membership.

Over in Symetra Tour, Fil-Am Demi Runas slowed down with a 71 and settled for joint ninth at 211 in the IOC Championship ruled buy Spain’s Fatima Cano at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Beaumont, California Sunday.

Cano closed out with a 69 to the 54-hole tournament with 204, two ahead of American Anna Redding, who pooled a 206, also after a 69.

Guce rallied with a 68 to salvage a share of 15th at 212.

comments