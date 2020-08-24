Fil-Austrian steals limelight in UEFA Champions League

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Fil-Austrian David Alaba made an emotional scene in Bayern Munich’s dramatic 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the UEFA Champions League Sunday at the Estadio de Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.
Though it was Kingsley Coman who produced the winner, the 27-year-old Alaba gained much attention for what he did after the final whistle.
Alaba was seen consoling PSG star striker Neymar, who broke down into tears after failing to lead the French club to a historic first Champions League title.
Alaba later kneeled beside the Champions League trophy while wearing a white shirt that had the German words “Meine Kraft Liegt in Jesus” or “My strength lies in Jesus.”
He took another knee, this time raising a clenched fist to show the words “Black Lives Still Matter” on the back of his shirt in support of the fight against racial injustice.
The win gave Bayern Munich a rare treble, after claiming the domestic titles in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.
Alaba was part of Bayern’s historic run that saw them become the first Champions League club to win all 11 matches.
The son of a Nigerian father and a Filipina named Gina made eight appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.