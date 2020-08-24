GAB chief questions schools in training

By Waylon Galvez

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Baham Mitra said the rigid health guidelines formed by the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) are for professional athletes only – and that was clear to all members.

But Mitra said he was perplexed as to why some collegiate teams defied the directive and had some practice sessions even if the country is still under strict health measures due to coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“I am just wondering why they are practicing when there are no tournaments,” Mitra said in a text message. “Conditioning can be done by zoom (online meeting) following the governments’ call for under-21 individuals to stay home.”

Mitra’s comments came after the controversial ‘bubble’ of coach Aldin Ayo’s University of Santo Tomas basketball team training in Sorsogon, and the alleged practice sessions of National University women’s volleyball squad.

Mitra is a member of the government-formed tripartite JAO together with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Health (DOH).

Under the JAO, only pro sports are allowed to train and PBA teams are starting today under strict health protocols.

For months, GAB has asked the government to allow professional athletes to return, but community quarantine in Metro Manila denied the teams to resume training.

“Even if this is not professional and we don’t want to intrude into their affairs (schools), we join our co-JAO drafter members in their call for non-pro athletes not to practice first as stated in the JAO,” he said.

“We’re afraid that there might be an effect on the pros if there’ll be accident or transmission in the amateur ranks.”

Mitra, PSC chief Butch Ramirez and DOH secretary Francisco Duque III, as well as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), are now investigating the matter.

