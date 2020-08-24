P7-M marijuana plants, shabu seized in Cebu

BY CALVIN D. CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Authorities here seized P7 million worth of marijuana plants and suspected shabu in separate operations last Sunday.

At least 15,000 marijuana plants worth P6 million were uprooted by law enforcers Danao City, northern Cebu.

Operatives of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas discovered the vast marijuana plantation in Barangay Langosig.

The joint operating team was tipped off about the presence of the marijuana plantation while patrolling mountainous barangays in the city.

Police said further investigation will be conducted to identify the cultivators of the plantation.

In Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, a 37-year-old man yielded P1.2 million worth of shabu when he was arrested in a buy-bust operation.

Police said the suspect identified as Manuel Orongan is a high-value individual in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Five packs of suspected shabu were seized from the suspect, police said. (Calvin D. Cordova)

