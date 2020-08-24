Schrock advances to round-of-16 in Greatest Goal Challenge

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Stephan Schrock made his way into the round-of-16 of the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup Greatest Goals Challenge after his goal received the most votes over the one made by Oman’s Muhsen Al Ghassani.
Schrock’s long free kick from last year’s 3-1 loss to Kyrgyzstan in the Asian Cup group stage garnered 69 percent of the votes compared to the 31 of Al Ghassani’s goal in the same competition opposite Uzbekistan.
The only goal of the Philippine Azkals in their maiden Asian Cup appearance is up against Le Conh Vinh’s volley from Vietnam’s shock win over United Arab Emirates in the 2007 Asian Cup.
Cong Vinh advanced to the next round after beating Jaka Ihbeisheh’s goal from Palestine’s 5-1 defeat to Jordan in the 2015 Asian Cup.
The Vietnamese legend, whose goal sealed his country’s 2-0 upset of UAE, got 68 percent of the votes compared to 32 percent from Ihbeisheh.
The winner will again be determined via fan voting through the AFC’s official site the-afc.com.